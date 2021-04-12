Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 116,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

