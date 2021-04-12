Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 821 ($10.73) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 710.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.78.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

