Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Decreased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

GLPI stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

