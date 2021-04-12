Private Trust Co. NA Takes $204,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

KEY stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.