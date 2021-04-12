First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.49 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,383.04.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,438.50 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $906.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,293.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,203.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.