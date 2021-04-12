Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,929 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

