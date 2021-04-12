500 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.