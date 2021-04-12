3,545 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

