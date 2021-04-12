Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 125.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $267,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.69 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

