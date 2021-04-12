Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

AHEXY stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

