First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 33 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $502.88 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.40 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day moving average of $471.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

