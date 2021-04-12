Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SCRYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Scor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.