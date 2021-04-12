Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.12. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $16,380,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

