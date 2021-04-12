-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.08 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.