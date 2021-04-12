Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $39.83

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.