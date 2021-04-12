Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $514,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

