Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112,728 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 501,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

MET stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

