Hexavest Inc. Sells 12,815 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $169.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

