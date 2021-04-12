NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $179,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

