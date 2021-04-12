NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 675 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

