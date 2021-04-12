iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.53 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

