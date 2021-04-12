Hexavest Inc. Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

