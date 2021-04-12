Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 600 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,497,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $187.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

