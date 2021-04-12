Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $124.35 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

