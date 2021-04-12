Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $259.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.