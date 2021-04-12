NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

