1,352 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.