NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 960 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 334.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.60. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

