Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $122.48 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

