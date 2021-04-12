Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $4,330,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $100.15 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $100.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

