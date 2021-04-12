3,253 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 181,653 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $23.23 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

