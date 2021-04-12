Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Unilever by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.