Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $133.62 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.