Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.34 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

