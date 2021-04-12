Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

4/5/2021 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past one year's time. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00.

2/17/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,123.66. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.81 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

