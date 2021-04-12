Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $48.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

