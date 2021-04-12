Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 3rd

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

MYC opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

