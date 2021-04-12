BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

