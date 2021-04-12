Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 310.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.17 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

