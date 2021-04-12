Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 3rd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.32 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

