Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter.

PLW opened at $35.42 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

