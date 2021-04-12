PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

