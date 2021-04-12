Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

