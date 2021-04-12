Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $114.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.42. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

