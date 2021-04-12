First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

NYSE ITW opened at $222.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.