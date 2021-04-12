First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.