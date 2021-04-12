First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 362 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $284.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $252.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

