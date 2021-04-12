First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 154,457 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

