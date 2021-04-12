Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.23 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

