Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,367 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,711,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

CUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

